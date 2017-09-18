Stafford deputies rescue abduction victim, arrest 3 men

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says three men are in jail after a woman was abducted and assaulted on Thursday.

A deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 11:30 p.m. at the Route 17 Commuter Lot and saw a female in the front seat between two men. She was "crying and appeared to be in some type of distress."

When the deputy approached and ask if she was okay, she did not reply, but she appeared to be scared and shaking.

The deputy told the men to let her out, and after escorting her from the vehicle, the victim told the deputy, "help me, get me out of here they have a gun." The deputy then drew his gun and ordered the men to show their hands. More deputies then arrived at the scene. They discovered a third man hiding in the back seat area.

Deputies say one of the men, Michael McGinniss, tried to run but was quickly chased down. The other two men, Dallas Corder and Walter Tate, were also taken into custody.

Investigators say the three men, who know the victim, picked her up at a motel and put a gun to her head, accusing her of stealing money. They say at some point, the victim was assaulted in the Rt. 17 Commuter Lot. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

All three men face a long list of charges, including conspiracy to commit abduction and weapon charges.

