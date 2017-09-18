Bon Secours to hold public meeting on Westhampton school property

Bon Secours is holding a public meeting Monday to discuss its plans for the old Westhampton school property off Libbie and Patterson avenues.

In August, Bon Secours said it was planning a three-story building on the property that will prevent the buildings from being impacted.

Those plans came about eight months after residents expressed outrage at plans that called for tearing down the school.

The new plans call for a 55,000-square-foot medical office building to be constructed along Libbie Avenue between the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House and the Westhampton School.

Construction would begin no later than March 2019.

Monday's public hearing is at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at St. Mary's hospital at 5801 Bremo Road.

