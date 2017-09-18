'Engage Chesterfield' to connect families to school, community resources

A new series is coming to Chesterfield to connect families to resources available through the school division and community.

The series -- Engage Chesterfield -- was developed by Chesterfield County Public Schools Office of Family and Community Engagement. It kicks off with "Ready to Learn: Transitioning Into the School Year."

The resource fair, which in partnership with the Chesterfield County Council of PTAs, will highlight support available for academic, social and emotional transitions that students encounter throughout their K-12 experience.

Attendees are encouraged to attend up to three of the 20 different breakout sessions, including Managing Challenging Behaviors, Five Things to Know About IEPs, Handling Stress and Anxiety, Navigating Social Media with Your Middle Schooler and Opportunities Available to High School Students.

The event will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Bird High, 10301 Courthouse Road. Space is limited, so click here to register by Sept. 24.

