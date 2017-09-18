Fundraisers to benefit families of state police personnel who died in helicopter crash

Two restaurants are holding fundraisers Monday for the families of the two Virginia State Police personnel who died in a helicopter crash last month near Charlottesville.

From 4:30 to 9 p.m., The Flyin' Pig in Midlothian is holding a fundraiser for Lt. Jay Cullen's family.

A Facebook event page for the event says 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the Virginia State Police Emergency Relief Fund to benefit the Cullen Family.

The Flyin' Pig is at 13560 Waterford Place.

At Third Base Grill in New Kent, a fundraiser begins at noon and continues through 9 p.m. for the family of Trooper Berke Bates.

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the family from its food and merchandise sales.

Third Base Grill is at 3215 Rock Creek Villa Drive.

Cullen and Bates died in a helicopter crash while flying to Charlottesville when violent protests erupted in the city on Aug. 12.

Cullen is survived by his wife and two sons. He was from Midlothian.

Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter. He was from Quinton.

