Fundraisers held to benefit families of state police personnel who died in helicopter crash

Two restaurants held fundraisers Monday for the families of the two Virginia State Police personnel who died in a helicopter crash last month near Charlottesville.

The Flyin' Pig in Midlothian held a fundraiser for Lt. Jay Cullen's family from 4:30 to 9 p.m., and the restaurant was packed.

A Facebook event page for the event says 20 percent of the proceeds went to the Virginia State Police Emergency Relief Fund to benefit the Cullen Family.

The general manager of the restaurant says he is not surprised the community jumped on an opportunity to help one of their own.

"It was very tragic what happened over in Charlottesville. As you can tell, this community comes together pretty fast and everyone's having a good time and everyone's here to support," said Bill Hill, of The Flyin' Pig.

Third Base Grill in New Kent held a fundraiser for the family of Trooper Berke Bates from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant donated 20 percent of the proceeds to the family from its food and merchandise sales.

There is no word from either fundraiser on how much was raised.

Cullen and Bates died in a helicopter crash while flying to Charlottesville when violent protests erupted in the city on Aug. 12.

Cullen is survived by his wife and two sons. He was from Midlothian.

Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter. He was from Quinton.

