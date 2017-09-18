Dominion crews continue restoring power in Florida

Dominion has more than 750 employees and contractors helping in Florida. (Source: Dominion Energy)

Dominion Energy crews from Virginia continue to help store power to thousands of residents in Florida impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Crews were assigned to projects in Broward and Miami-Dade counties this past weekend.

"They replaced multiple broken poles, mostly in alleys or backyards," Dominion said in a news release. "They also helped restore power to a nursing home in four hours after a downed wire caused the residents to lose power."

A Florida power company says 93 percent of customers who lost power during the storm have had it restored. More than a half million outages remain.

Dominion has more than 750 employees and contractors working around the clock to restore power in the area.

