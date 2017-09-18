Dominion crews continue restoring power in Florida

Bon Secours is holding a public meeting Monday to discuss its plans for the old Westhampton school property off Libbie and Patterson avenues.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
A new series is coming to Chesterfield to connect families to resources available through the school division and community.More >>
Hurricane Jose -- a Category 1 storm -- is tracking off shore on Monday morning, but Virginia's beaches will see rough surf,More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
