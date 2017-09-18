Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to hundreds in Petersburg

A road was closed in Petersburg after the crash. (Source: NBC12)

Dominion Energy says someone hit a power pole on Patterson Street late Sunday, knocking out power to hundreds of residents.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash or if the driver faces any charges.

No injuries have been reported.

Dominion says the power should be back on by everyone impacted by 10 a.m. Click here to check Dominion's outage map.

