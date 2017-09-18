Tracking the tropics: Jose stays off shore; Maria threatens the Caribbean

Hurricane Jose -- a Category 1 storm -- is tracking off shore on Monday morning, but Virginia's beaches will see rough surf, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents through at least Tuesday.

Scattered showers and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible in far eastern Virginia and the North Carolina Outer Banks.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Virginia coast for later Monday through Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Maria is tracking through the Caribbean through areas devastated by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

At 8 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Maria had become a Category 2 storm. It could intensify to a Category 4.

There is much uncertainty on if it could eventually impact the East Coast of the U.S.

