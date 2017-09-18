5 people shot near Petersburg convenience store

Five people are in the hospital after a shooting Sunday night near a Petersburg convenience store. Two of those people are in critical condition.

The shooter is still on the run.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets around 9:40 p.m. The victims were standing across from Shortt's Grocery when the shots rang out.

Two of the victims are at VCU Medical Center in critical condition. There's no information on the condition of the other victims.

Police do not yet have a suspect description, but they are on the lookout for a silver Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Solvers at (8040 861-1212.

