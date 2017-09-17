Richmond Police identify man stabbed & killed during alleged assault

Richmond Police say 29-year-old Brandon Lamb was killed Saturday morning at an apartment on North 4th street. Police say they were told a known male forced his way into an apartment and assaulted two adult men, and during that assault Lamb was stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police are calling this a death investigation right now and say all of the people involved have been interviewed.

No charges have been filed, but anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

