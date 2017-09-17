Three children seriously injured in ATV crash in Prince George

Prince George Police are investigating after several children were injured a crash involving an ATV.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, four juveniles were in a head-on collision between an ATV and a utility vehicle. Officers say one of the children was trapped on the ATV for some time.

Investigators say three of the kids have serious injuries. Two were flown to the hospital by helicopter, while one was rushed by ambulance.

Police say the parents were present at the time of the crash. No word on the condition of the children.

