Missing 88-year-old found safe in Fredericksburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 88-year-old found safe in Fredericksburg

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Updated by Geneva Smith, Producer
Connect
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office tells us a missing elderly man has been found safe Fredericksburg.

Deputies say Hugo E. Nievas, 88, was found this morning and has now been reunited with his family.

He disappeared around 10 a.m. Saturday from the Hampton Inn in Mechanicsville. 

The family was especially concerned because Nievas suffers from a medical condition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly