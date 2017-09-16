Missing 88-year-old found safe in Fredericksburg

Former U.S. president team up to help hurricane victims

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office tells us a missing elderly man has been found safe Fredericksburg.

Deputies say Hugo E. Nievas, 88, was found this morning and has now been reunited with his family.

He disappeared around 10 a.m. Saturday from the Hampton Inn in Mechanicsville.

The family was especially concerned because Nievas suffers from a medical condition.

