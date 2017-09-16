88-year-old man last seen at Mechanicsville hotel

Former U.S. president team up to help hurricane victims

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for everyone's help in finding a missing man.

Hugo E. Nievas, 88, was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Mechanicsville on Saturday around 10 a.m. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and Nike sneakers.

Nievas is described as a Hispanic man with white hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 160 to 180 pounds. He only speaks Spanish.

Deputies say his family believes he suffers from a medical condition.

Nievas is driving a 2016 Chevy sedan with New Jersey license plates A12GCH, according to deputies.

Anyone with any information on Nievas' whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

