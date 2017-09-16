Counter-protester says coming out to support everyone was personal

One counter-protester at Saturday's rallies says coming out to support everyone gathering at the Maggie Walker statue was personal.

Seema Sked says she was in Charlottesville when Heather Heyer was killed by a car running into a crowd last month.

She says after seeing what happened, she felt she needed to come out to support the counter-protesters.

"I have to think back to the people that were jailed and were abused and were murdered for us to have the freedoms that we have right now," said Sked.

She also says she's not sure if the Confederate monuments should come down and that racism and hatred are the bigger issues.

