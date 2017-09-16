7 people arrested; residents pleased with how rally was handled

One counter-protester at Saturday's rallies says coming out to support everyone gathering at the Maggie Walker statue was personal.More >>
One counter-protester at Saturday's rallies says coming out to support everyone gathering at the Maggie Walker statue was personal.More >>
Seven people are facing charges after Saturday's rally and march in Richmond.More >>
Seven people are facing charges after Saturday's rally and march in Richmond.More >>
One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.
One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.
Days leading up to the rallies, Richmond police made it clear that officers would be out in full force as they prepared for the worst.More >>
Days leading up to the rallies, Richmond police made it clear that officers would be out in full force as they prepared for the worst.More >>
After the demonstration at the Lee Monument, a large crowd of counter-protesters gathered by the Stuart Circle and the church.More >>
After the demonstration at the Lee Monument, a large crowd of counter-protesters gathered by the Stuart Circle and the church.More >>