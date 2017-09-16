1 person arrested after Chesterfield police, fire conduct arson investigation

A woman is in custody after police and fire officials conducted an arson investigation at a home in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield police and fire responded to the 8800 block Cindywood Terrace around 9:09 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews say she took gasoline over to her neighbor's utility box and set it on fire. The fire was contained to the utility box and did not spread elsewhere. The utility box was destroyed, but fire officials say neighbors did not report any utility or cable phone service problems.

Chesterfield fire contacted Verizon to check on the line to see if it was impacted in any way.

Police say the woman arrested was in her 30s. Officers did not release her name because she has yet to go before a magistrate.

There is no word on a motive.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12