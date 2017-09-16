Richmond neighbors pleased with police's security plan

One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.
Days leading up to the rallies, Richmond police made it clear that officers would be out in full force as they prepared for the worst.
After the demonstration at the Lee Monument, a large crowd of counter-protesters gathered by the Stuart Circle and the church.
The New Confederate States of America rallied in front of the Robert E Lee statue on Monument Avenue on Saturday.
While the event started with several heated exchanges, the morning was mostly peaceful. As the crowd grew, police in riot gear made the decision to escort the Confederate supporters from the statue for their safety.
