Henrico Fire crews rescue woman from burning home

A woman is in stable condition at VCU Medical Center thanks to the quick work of Henrico firefighters.

Henrico Fire crews responded to the 6100 block of Osborne Turnpike around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to find smoke coming from the home. While on the way there, dispatch has told them a woman was trapped inside...and was no longer responding.

Firefighters immediately pushed through the smoke, found the victim and brought her outside to paramedics, who then transported her to the hospital.

The firefighters then spent the next half-hour tackling the flames and bringing the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators say the woman was asleep, but she was able to call 911 after her smoke alarm went off.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12