Chesterfield break-in suspect accidentally shot himself

Chesterfield police are investigating after a suspect is accidentally shot during a home break-in Saturday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police were investigating a home break-in at a home in the 6500 block of Creekrun Drive when they received a call for a shooting in 4500 block of Watchrun Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned both incidents were related.

While questioning the break-in suspect they had in custody, officers learned that the shooting victim may have also been related to the break-in. Police believe the shooting victim was accidentally shot with the firearm he was attempting to take from house on Creekrun Drive.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 780-100.

