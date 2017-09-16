Roads closed, no parking in effect ahead of planned rallies

No parking zones are in effect and barricades are placed around the Lee Monument on Saturday morning ahead of planned protests.

Opposing groups have planned rallies at the statue as controversy builds across the U.S. on whether or not Confederate statues should be removed.

Richmond police have continued to plan with other agencies to ensure everyone is safe with the rally going on.

Chief Alfred Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney have also asked residents to avoid this area Saturday.

