Crowd dispersing from area near Lee Monument in Richmond

A small group of protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the Lee Monument on Saturday morning. The crowd started dispersing just before noon.

The protests have remained peaceful so far. When counter-protesters started to arrive, police escorted one of them away.

After larger groups of counter-protesters showed up, police escorted three pro-Confederate protesters away for their safety. They later said the tires on their vehicle were slashed.

Shortly before noon, police detained a counter-protester. The group then started shouting at police.

The woman was detained closer to Stuart statue. #rva0916 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 16, 2017

No parking zones are in effect and barricades are still in place around the Lee Monument.

Opposing groups had planned rallies at the statue as controversy builds across the U.S. on whether or not Confederate statues should be removed.

Richmond police continue to work with other agencies to ensure everyone is safe with the rally going on.

Chief Alfred Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney have also asked residents to avoid this area Saturday.

