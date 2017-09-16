7 arrested after day of protests in Richmond

After the demonstration at the Lee Monument, a large crowd of counter-protesters gathered by the Stuart Circle and the church.More >>
After the demonstration at the Lee Monument, a large crowd of counter-protesters gathered by the Stuart Circle and the church.More >>
The New Confederate States of America rallied in front of the Robert E Lee statue on Monument Avenue on Saturday.More >>
The New Confederate States of America rallied in front of the Robert E Lee statue on Monument Avenue on Saturday.More >>
One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.
One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.
While the event started with several heated exchanges, the morning was mostly peaceful. As the crowd grew, police in riot gear made the decision to escort the Confederate supporters from the statue for their safety.More >>
While the event started with several heated exchanges, the morning was mostly peaceful. As the crowd grew, police in riot gear made the decision to escort the Confederate supporters from the statue for their safety.More >>
As opposing groups plan rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, NBC12 will have live coverage throughout the day on TV, in the News app and on Facebook.More >>
As opposing groups plan rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, NBC12 will have live coverage throughout the day on TV, in the News app and on Facebook.More >>