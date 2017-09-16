7 arrested after day of protests in Richmond

Police separate protesters from counter-protesters at the Lee Monument. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond Police say they will continue to be vigilant throughout the night as protests begin to wind down throughout the city.

Seven people were arrested on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.

Early in the day, a small group of protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the Lee Monument. One of the counter-protesters was escorted away before a confrontation started.

After larger groups of counter-protesters showed up, police escorted three pro-Confederate protesters away for their safety. They later said the tires on their vehicle were slashed.

Meanwhile, more counter-protesters were gathering at the Maggie Walker statue. They then marched towards Stuart Circle. Around 11:30 a.m., police arrested a Petersburg woman among the counter-protesters. The counter-protesters then started shouting at police.

On Saturday afternoon, the group marched from Stuart Circle towards the Lee monument, then turned and marched through the VCU campus. Police halted the counter-protesters as they approached Cherry and Main streets. The counter-protesters turned around and went north on Lombardy, eventually looping back to Stuart Circle. Police then detained two people who were wearing masks.

The seven people arrested are:

• Deante L. Watkins, 18, of the 1000 block of Althea Parkway in Richmond, VA, is charged with two counts each of possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a concealed weapon.

• Brittany D. Bush, 29, of the 00 block of Jefferson Street in Petersburg, VA, is charged with disorderly conduct.

• Jabari A. Robinson, 21, 4000 block of Old Mountain Road in Roanoke, VA, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Caroline Hill, 24, the 6900 of McLean Park Manor Court, McLean, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

• Thomas W. Rockett, 21, 2000 Highcourt Lane in Herndon, VA, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

• Corissa C. Duffey, 25, 100 Springdale Road, Stockbridge, GA, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

• Ian M. Gerson, 32, 00 block of Hart Street in Brooklyn, NY, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the evening to report it to a patrolling officer or call 911.

Police are also removing the barriers around the area and will open the roads to traffic soon.

