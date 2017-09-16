1 person arrested; counter-protesters start march through VCU

As opposing groups plan rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, NBC12 will have live coverage throughout the day on TV, in the News app and on Facebook.More >>
Opposing groups have planned rallies at the statue as controversy builds across the U.S. on whether or not Confederate statues should be removed.
Richmond police Chief Alfred Durham will host a community meeting to answer questions regarding possible protests that may take place on the weekend of Sept. 16.More >>
Virginia Commonwealth University's President Michael Rao is asking everyone to stay away from Monument Avenue this weekend due to the rallies that will take place.More >>
Richmond police and other crews are on Monument Avenue on Friday preparing for possible rallies at the Lee Monument.More >>
