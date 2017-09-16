1 person arrested; counter-protesters start march through VCU

Police separate protesters from counter-protesters at the Lee Monument. (Source: NBC12)

A large group of counter-protesters started marching from the Stuart Circle, making their way through the VCU campus.

Assembly participants are now walking on West Broad Street through VCU campus. Motorists should avoid area. #rpd0916 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 16, 2017

Police halted the counter-protesters as they approached Cherry and Main streets. They have turned around and are heading back

A small group of protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the Lee Monument on Saturday morning. Some of the crowd started dispersing just before noon.

When counter-protesters started to arrive, police escorted one of them away.

After larger groups of counter-protesters showed up, police escorted three pro-Confederate protesters away for their safety. They later said the tires on their vehicle were slashed.

Around 11:30 a.m., police arrested a Petersburg woman near Stuart Circle. The counter-protesters then started shouting at police.

The woman was detained closer to Stuart statue. #rva0916 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 16, 2017

Police say 29-year-old Brittany Bush is charged with disorderly conduct. Bush is accused of "loudly threatening a bystander with whom she had become combative."

There are no other arrests at this time.

No parking zones are in effect and barricades are still in place around the Lee Monument.

CLICK HERE for full coverage of protests planned in Richmond on Saturday.

Opposing groups had planned rallies at the statue as controversy builds across the U.S. on whether or not Confederate statues should be removed.

Richmond police continue to work with other agencies to ensure everyone is safe with the rally going on.

Chief Alfred Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney have also asked residents to avoid this area Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12