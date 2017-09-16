1 arrested, 2 detained after day of protests in Richmond

Richmond Police say they will continue to be vigilant throughout the night as protests begin to wind down throughout the city.

One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.

Early in the day, a small group of protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the Lee Monument. One of the counter-protesters was escorted away before a confrontation started.

After larger groups of counter-protesters showed up, police escorted three pro-Confederate protesters away for their safety. They later said the tires on their vehicle were slashed.

Meanwhile, more counter-protesters were gathering at the Maggie Walker statue. They then marched towards Stuart Circle. Around 11:30 a.m., police arrested a Petersburg woman among the counter-protesters. The counter-protesters then started shouting at police.

Police say 29-year-old Brittany Bush is charged with disorderly conduct. Bush is accused of "loudly threatening a bystander with whom she had become combative."

On Saturday afternoon, the group marched from Stuart Circle towards the Lee monument, then turned and marched through the VCU campus. Police halted the counter-protesters as they approached Cherry and Main streets. The counter-protesters turned around and went north on Lombardy, eventually looping back to Stuart Circle.

Assembly participants are now walking on West Broad Street through VCU campus. Motorists should avoid area. #rpd0916 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 16, 2017

Police then detained two people who were wearing masks. Police have not released information about them or whether they have been charged at this time.

Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the evening to report it to a patrolling officer or call 911.

Police are also removing the barriers around the area and will open the roads to traffic soon.

