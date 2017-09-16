Death investigation underway after man found dead on 4th Street - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Death investigation underway after man found dead on 4th Street

File photo (Source: RNN) File photo (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the 10 block of North 4th Street. 

Police say they received a call for a person down just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday. 

A suspect is in custody. 

Police have not said how the man died. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly