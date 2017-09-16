VCU cancels classes ahead of planned rallies

VCU has canceled classes Saturday ahead of planned rallies on Monument Avenue.

The school says its facilities will remain open to students, faculty and staff with a valid VCU or VCU Health ID.

The VCU Medical Center is operating under normal status.

In a Facebook post, VCU reminded students about street closures in the area:

Community members should be aware that in addition to street closings along the Monument Avenue corridor, Leigh Street will be closed between Fourth and Eighth streets, Eighth Street will be closed between Leigh and Marshall streets and Clay Street will be closed between Seventh and Ninth streets.

