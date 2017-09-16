LIVE UPDATES: Rallies on Monument Avenue

As opposing groups plan rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, NBC12 will have live coverage throughout the day on TV, in the News app and on Facebook.

4:22 p.m., Counter-protests continue near Stuart Circle, two people have been detained:

3:34 p.m., Counter-protesters marched from Stuart Circle, through VCU and have looped back to Stuart Circle:

2:43 p.m., Counter-protesters march through VCU:

2:32 p.m., Counter-protesters start marching towards Broad St near VCU:

1:20 p.m., A few people remain near Lee Monument:

12:28 p.m., Crowd quieting down near Lee Monument:

12:11 p.m., Counter-protesters yelling obscenities at each other, police and media.

12:00 p.m., Crowd sings near Lee Monument:

11:55 a.m., Crowd dispersing from area near Lee Monument:

11:45 a.m., Protesters say police pulled protester from the group. They are now shouting to let her go:

11:09 a.m., Pro-Confederate protesters resume by Lee Monument:

10:55 a.m., Talking with protesters and counter-protesters:

10:45 a.m., Protesters and counter-protesters at Lee Monument:

10:20 a.m., Counter-protesters and protesters face off near the Lee Monument in Richmond:

10:15 a.m., Counter-protesters march from the Maggie Walker:

9:45 a.m., Protesters and counter-protesters argue near monument on Monument Avenue:

8:39 a.m., Live look from Monument Avenue:

8:38 a.m., March for Justice at the Maggie Walker statue:

