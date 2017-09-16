LIVE UPDATES: Rallies on Monument Avenue

One person was arrested and two others detained on Saturday after pro-Confederate protesters were met with counter-protesters at the Robert. E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue.
While the event started with several heated exchanges, the morning was mostly peaceful. As the crowd grew, police in riot gear made the decision to escort the Confederate supporters from the statue for their safety.More >>
As opposing groups plan rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, NBC12 will have live coverage throughout the day on TV, in the News app and on Facebook.More >>
Richmond police Chief Alfred Durham will host a community meeting to answer questions regarding possible protests that may take place on the weekend of Sept. 16.More >>
Virginia Commonwealth University's President Michael Rao is asking everyone to stay away from Monument Avenue this weekend due to the rallies that will take place.More >>
