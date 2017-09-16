LIVE UPDATES: Rallies on Monument Avenue

As opposing groups plan rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, NBC12 will have live coverage throughout the day on TV, in the News app and on Facebook.

CLICK HERE to watch live updates that will also be on TV. (Please note: this feed may show a previous newscast if we are not live.)

CLICK HERE for additional live updates from Monument Avenue. (Please note: this raw feed may contain inappropriate language)

Additional live updates from Facebook will be posted below.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12