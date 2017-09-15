September 15th high school football scoreboard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

September 15th high school football scoreboard

Here are the scoreboard from the high school football games played Friday, September 15th:


Monacan 42, Manchester 35
Douglas Freeman 28, Atlee 7
Hermitage 42, Varina 21
Lee-Davis 51, Glen Allen 13
Highland Springs 19, Riverbend 12
Henrico 41, JR Tucker 14
LC Bird 35, James River 6
Hopewell 48, Powhatan 14
Hanover 10, Mills Godwin 7
Patrick Henry 30, Deep Run 27
Colonial Heights 28, Southampton 26
Prince George 50, John Marshall 26
Huguenot 21, Cosby 10
Norfolk Academy 43, Trinity 20
Clover Hill 42, George Wythe 6
Goochland 31, Nottoway 7
Caroline 32, Thomas Jefferson 31
Collegiate 33, Western Albemarle 14
Benedictine 14, Fork Union 11
New Kent 61, Bruton 6
James Monroe 17, Petersburg 14
Amelia 38, Cumberland 14
Essex 60, Surry 0
Massaponax 54, Matoaca 14
Roanoke Catholic 47, Richmond Christian 0
Portsmouth Christian 34, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 9

