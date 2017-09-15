September 15th high school football scoreboard

Here are the scoreboard from the high school football games played Friday, September 15th:More >>
Monacan topped Manchester in a thrilling game of the week win, Hermitage came alive late to top Varina, Highland Springs nipped Riverbend by a touchdown, and Henrico handed J.R. Tucker its first loss.
L.C. Bird topped James River, while Hanover grabbed its first win of the season. Lee-Davis and Patrick Henry stayed perfect with victories, Douglas Freeman bounced back with a win, Huguenot beat Cosby for the first time since 2007, Hopewell rolled past Powhatan, and Colonial Heights improved to 3-0.
Collegiate and Benedictine both traveled to the Charlottesville area and both came away with wins to stay perfect on the season.
