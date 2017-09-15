Organizations gather for interfaith prayer service on eve of Saturday's rally

Several organizations came together for an interfaith prayer service in an effort to promote peace in the city and at Saturday's rally.

Close to 100 people came together at St. Paul's Episcopal Church for an interfaith prayer service on Friday. The service included music and prayers from different faiths and traditions.

The community also had a chance to reflect on what has been going on in Richmond and across the country and write down their prayers for the city.

The Virginia Interfaith Center was among several social justice groups that organized the service, and they're hoping tomorrow's event won't divide the city.

"I have not requested anyone to bring guns, ut I have not denied anyone their rights to. So, I cannot answer who will and who will not be here with guns," said Tara Brandau, pro-Confederate monument rally organizer.

"We don't want you here. You're causing troubles in our city. It's only been one month since Heather Heyer was killed," said Jessica Lawrence, a counter-protester.

The organizers are expecting about 75 people, but their event page has been shared 400 times on Facebook.

Police also say they intend to keep the groups separate.

