Richmond business hopes to be 'haven amongst chaos'

The roads surrounding the Lee Monument are essentially shut down. Trucks were towing cars from restricted areas after drivers were warned for days of the no parking zones.

As the crackdown continues, some businesses plan on keeping their doors open on Saturday to provide a safe place for those in the area.

Police are raising the level of proactive planning and intentional response, working with tow truck drivers to remove any cars left in no parking zones Friday morning, but just around the corner from the action, its business as usual.

"We want this to be a haven amongst the chaos," said Lian Parker.

Parker says parking is always a problem in this area, and the neighborhood is used to large-scale events

"We had a marathon come through here, the 10k, the bike race. We've had a lot of events come through here, but usually, they're more positive. This is the first one since I've been here where there is an undercurrent of anxiety," said Parker.

To relieve some of that feeling, the restaurant invites you in.

"It's important during these times to maintain a sense of normalcy. It helps people feel more at ease with the craziness around them," said Parker.

Down the street, are trucks transporting barriers to be placed one by one by crew members on scene to surround the Lee Monument.

Police urge anyone living or working in the area to download CodeRed, a notification system that will send alerts to your phone if there is an emergency in this area.

