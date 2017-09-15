Beloved Hanover bus driver dies due to breast cancer

A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.

Eliner Ware was a "beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, and strong God fearing woman of courage." She was also an entrepreneur and an active member of her church, working closely with the youth.

She directed the children's choir at her church and was a mentor of the JBC Children's Church Ministry. She was also a mother to two teenagers, Linzel and Eline Ware.

Those who knew her said she "lived, loved, and laughed" on a regular basis and always had a smile on her face.

When some of us die, only our family misses us. When others of us die, it leaves a hole in the community but because of who she was, the children she served will fill the hole in the community, and God will fill the hole in our hearts," said Dorothy Edwards of JBC Community Affairs.

Ware died on Sept. 10 at the age of 55.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12