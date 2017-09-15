13 people displaced due to Chesterfield townhouse fire

Thirteen people are displaced due to a fire that happened in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

The call came in around 6:58 p.m. for a fire in the 3500 block of Lucky Lee Cresent, which is located in the Meadowdale Townhouses complex. The fire started in the kitchen from unattended cooking.

Fire officials say one person who was taking the pan and oil that was on fire outside, was injured and is being checked out. His injuries are not serious, according to the Chesterfield Fire Department.

Thirteen people are displaced due to the smoke and smell from the fire.

