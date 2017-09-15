More Bang For Your Buck: State Fair of Virginia discounts

In two weeks, the State Fair of Virginia returns to the Meadow Event Park. If you plan ahead, you will definitely save you some cash.

Funnel cakes, farm animals, and a Ferris wheel -- the State Fair is fun for your entire family, and if you act now, you are going to save money on admission.

"There is a way to save. We like to encourage people to think ahead and you buy your tickets in advance, either online or at area Walgreen's stores, you can save $3 off the cost of admission," said Kathy Dixon, State Fair of Virginia spokesperson.

That's a 20 percent discount on an adult ticket. If you want an unlimited wristband for the rides, the price d rops from $25 to $20 if you buy them in advance.

"And then the first day of the fair, we have Food Lion Hunger Relief Day. If you bring either five cans or five non-perishable products with a Food Lion brand on it, you get $5 off the price of admission, and Food Lion has certificates for $5 off your ride wristbands during the week," said Dixon.



For the first time ever, the fair is hosting a craft beer festival and a farm to table event called "Barn Appetit."

“Barn Appetit, we're billing it as a perfect date night at the fair. It's a farm to table dinner catered by Jake's place restaurant in Ashland. They're sourcing all the foods from local farmers. They'll have craft beer," said Dixon.

If you attend Barn Appetit, your admission is included in the price, plus you get a free ride on the Ferris wheel to cap off your romantic evening. They'll be debuting a new craft beer named for Secretariat, who was born on site at the park.

"We try and tie historical events, history, and of course, agriculture with some modern techniques," said Dixon.

It wouldn't be the State Fair without the food. This year, new offerings include hot dogs topped with peanut butter and spicy pepper jelly.

"I'm calling it the Spicy Elvis Dog," said Dixon.

There will also be a whoopie pie made with chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cake. You will also be able to try sweet unicorn popcorn and peanut butter jelly funnel cake.

“It's a combination of education, entertainment, you have agriculture, you have music, you have kind of the best of Virginia," said Dixon.

General admission parking is free, and there's a large discount for groups of 20 or more who book in advance.

If you plan to go several days, you may want to consider a $40 season pass.

