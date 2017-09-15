28-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield car crash

A woman was killed in a car crash in Chesterfield on Friday.

The crash happened in the 10400 block of Beaver Bridge Road around 10:40 a.m. Police say Paula Roddenberry, 28, was driving a 1993 Geo Prizm southbound on Beaver Bridge Road when she ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Roddenberry, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police are still investigating.

