Report: UVA Board of Visitors votes to remove Confederate plaques from Rotunda

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has voted to remove the Confederate plaques off the Rotunda.

The plaques will be moved somewhere else so they can be seen as artifacts, the Cavalier Daily reported.

The announcement comes a month after the deadly Unite The Right rally happened in Charlottesville, killing one woman and two state police troopers.

On Aug. 11, just one day before the Unite The Right Rally, hundreds of Alt-Right members gathered for a torch-lit rally around the statue of Thomas Jefferson chanting "white lives matter".

On Monday, the university released a preliminary report regarding the violence surrounding a white supremacist rally on Aug. 11.

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan issued a statement to the community saying the Deans Working Group issued the preliminary report, which says the school could have improved their response in three important areas:

The intelligence sought, received, and acted upon by the University administration

The policies the University had in place to govern protests and demonstrations

Application of existing protocols for responding to a demonstration that did not conform to past pattern, i.e., a protest by large numbers of people carrying torches and acting in an intimidating and violent manner towards members of the University and Charlottesville community on Grounds.

At the end of the statement, Sullivan said to not let the events on Aug. 11 to define the university.

"What happened on Aug. 11 on our Grounds, while unprecedented, was unacceptable. But we will not let it define us. It takes time to heal as a community and we must do so together. This Working Group report is an important step. Going forward, we must recommit ourselves to our core values and further enhance our inclusive, diverse learning and living environment," said Sullivan.

