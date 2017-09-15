Councilman: code enforcement, neighbors must put pressure on neglectful property owners

Derelict, a blight, an eyesore; City Councilman Mike Jones is sick of neglected homes on Richmond’s south side, especially in the 9th District.

While he places the blame on the property owners, Jones says holding them accountable falls not just on code enforcement, but neighbors too.

"Clean up your litter. Clean up the grass. Clean up your neighborhood. That's a city-wide issue," said Jones.

Earlier this month, NBC12 investigated a vacant home on Wainwright Drive, after neighbors called complaining that it was neglected for decades.

Code Enforcement Program Manager Michelle Coward says inspectors did cite the property owner for not keeping the roof, grass, and gutter up to the city standards.

The Wainwright home is just one of hundreds on the city’s list of vacant properties, and Coward says that list is under representation.

"There's probably at least another thousand out there that have not made the list," said Coward.

Coward says the city currently has 20 code enforcement officers. They are tasked with inspecting the homes and tracking down the property owners, many of whom have listed mailing addresses from New York to Texas.

"That's usually the road block that we hit, that we can't find someone to hold accountable," said Coward.

Jones wants to see more inspectors visiting these neglected homes. While there are three code enforcement officer openings, city officials say there's only enough funding for one position to be filled.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Planning and Economic development, Lee Downey, said in an email that some “federal funds are no longer available,” and as soon at the city could “identify replacement funds, those positions can be recruited.”

“We just want to make sure this is being done proactively, and not just for council Michael Jones, but I need it done for my next door neighbor, or the grandmother that lives off of Alaska Drive. We need the average citizen to call in and feel they can get something done,” Jones said.

For now, Jones and Coward say neighbors shouldn't hesitate to call Code Enforcement and put pressure on neglectful landlords to be good neighbors.

“We need to take pride in home ownership,” said Jones. “If your renting take pride in it. If you own it, take pride in it.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12