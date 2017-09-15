NBC12 VIEWPOINT: It’s Hispanic Heritage Month!

By: Kym Grinnage email

Each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, it’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. The roots of the month-long celebration goes back to 1968, starting with the anniversary of the declaration of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence during this period.

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15.

As of 2015, 57 million people, or 17.6 percent of the American population, are people of Hispanic or Latin origin. This represents a significant increase from 2000, which registered the Hispanic population at 35 million, or 13 percent of the U.S. population.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, there will be celebrations, educational and cultural programs throughout this period.

So if you are looking to expand your horizons and enjoy another culture, Latino-Hispanic Heritage month is a great opportunity.

