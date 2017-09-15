Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The roots of the month long celebration goes back to 1968 starting with the anniversary of the declaration of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence during this period.

Here are events happening in Virginia:

University of Richmond

Sept. 29: Immigration Realities and Dreams in the Latinx Community

Latin Ballet

Sept. 23: Two performances at the Children's Museum of Richmond

VMFA

Sept. 16: Celebrate the Art of Latin America

VCU Office of Multicultural Student Affairs

Click here for updated events during the month

Hylton Performing Arts Center, Northern Virginia

Sept. 21: Embracing Connections, Connecting Cultures

Washington, DC

Click here for numerous events in DC