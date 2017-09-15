WATCH LIVE: Organizers of pro-confederate rally hold press conference

Richmond police and other crews are on Monument Avenue on Friday preparing for possible rallies at the Lee Monument.More >>
Richmond police and other crews are on Monument Avenue on Friday preparing for possible rallies at the Lee Monument.More >>
A large portion of Monument Avenue and surrounding streets are closed and being designated "No Parking" zones on Friday and Saturday because of the possibility of rallies near the Lee Monument.More >>
A large portion of Monument Avenue and surrounding streets are closed and being designated "No Parking" zones on Friday and Saturday because of the possibility of rallies near the Lee Monument.More >>
Armstrong High School is moving its football game out of Richmond on Saturday due to traffic concerns over possible rallies in the city.More >>
Armstrong High School is moving its football game out of Richmond on Saturday due to traffic concerns over possible rallies in the city.More >>
Richmond's police chief is getting tough on any protesters who plan to come to Richmond and disrupt the peace.More >>
Richmond's police chief is getting tough on any protesters who plan to come to Richmond and disrupt the peace.More >>
Richmond police say they received a report of a cannon ball near Historic Tredegar on Thursday evening.More >>
Richmond police say they received a report of a cannon ball near Historic Tredegar on Thursday evening.More >>