WATCH LIVE: Organizers of pro-confederate rally hold press conference

Richmond police and other crews are on Monument Avenue on Friday preparing for possible rallies at the Lee Monument.

Vehicles were towed away in areas that areas being designated as no parking zones through Saturday evening.

The city of Richmond is also closing several streets along Monument Avenue and near the Richmond Coliseum.

On Thursday, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said all area law enforcement agencies are working together to keep residents safe.

State police, Capitol police, Henrico, Chesterfield, and VCU were all united to say they're doing all they can to keep you safe.

"We didn't invite these folks here. We have to respect the Constitution. We want them to come here and protest peacefully," said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham on Thursday.

