Tracking Jose: Upgraded to hurricane; could impact OBX, VA coast

Jose has been upgraded to a hurricane again as of the 5pm Friday advisory...It's made a turn to the northwest and that motion is expected to continue into the day Saturday.

Latest model trends and track guidance indicate that Jose will track between Bermuda and the Carolina/Mid-Atlantic coastline by Monday and Tuesday of next week

If you look closely, you'll see the Outer Banks is not OUTSIDE the Cone Zone by Late Monday into Tuesday morning. At the very least, rough surf, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents can be expected at the Mid-Atlantic beaches Sunday-Tuesday.

Depending upon the overall structure of the storm, it's possible (but not a guarantee) that some of the outermost bands of showers and gusty winds could brush the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina Monday and Tuesday. We'll be watching that potential closely.

The storm might head toward New England by Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week-- they should be making preps for a Tropical Storm impact on Cape Cod.

