Tracking Jose: 'Cone of uncertainty' nears VA coast

Tropical Storm Jose is completing its anticipated loop on Friday and will soon be headed back to the northwest.

Friday morning model trends indicate the storm will stay out over the ocean over the next five days, but that is not a sure thing.

The "cone of uncertainty" comes close to the North Carolina and Virginia coasts next week.

Rough surf and rip currents can be expected at the mid-Atlantic beaches Sunday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12