Armstrong moves football game to Portsmouth due to traffic concerns

Armstrong High School is moving its football game out of Richmond on Saturday due to traffic concerns over possible rallies in the city.

The game will now be played at Churchland High School, which is at 4301 Cedar Lane in Portsmouth.

The game is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

