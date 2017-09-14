Police: Pregnant Maryland teacher shot in back of head

Former U.S. president team up to help hurricane victims

An autopsy is shedding some light on how a pregnant Maryland teacher died.

Laura Wallen, 31, was four months pregnant when she went missing on Labor Day. Police say she was shot in the back of the head.

Her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, was the father and is being held on bond after he was charged with her murder.

Wallen's father addressed the public on Thursday, saying he is grateful Wallen was found.

"We were praying for a good old fashioned miracle. God did not give us the miracle that I asked for, but he did give us a miracle nonetheless. We have our daughter back," said Mark Wallen, Laura Wallen's father.

On Monday, Tessier actually sat next to Wallen's parents at a news conference and pleaded for her return.

Police also say Tessier asked Wallen's father for permission to marry her, despite being engaged to another woman.

