2 people shot in Richmond's Southside

Two people were shot in Richmond's Southside on Thursday evening.

The call came in at 9:04 p.m. for a shooting in the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue, near Commerce Avenue in Hillside Court.

A man and a woman were both shot in the leg, and police say their injuries are non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to VCU Medical Center.

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no word yet on a suspect.

