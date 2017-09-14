Cannon ball spotted near Historic Tredegar - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cannon ball spotted near Historic Tredegar

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police say a cannon ball was spotted near Historic Tredegar on Thursday evening.

Crews examined the cannon ball and called the army in to perform an in-place detonation.

There is no word on when the detonation will happen or how long the cannon ball had been there.

