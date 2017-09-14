Restaurant Report: 30 violations, including some roaches in buffet restaurant

An inspector reported finding 30 violations, including some roaches, at just one restaurant on its last health inspection.More >>
Not keeping foods at proper temperatures was a common violation for a couple of restaurants on their last health inspections.More >>
Pest problems were found at two popular restaurants, according to their health inspection reports.More >>
First, a health inspector reported seeing mouse droppings in a take-out restaurant during an inspection. The next week, the inspector reported seeing the actual mouse.More >>
Foods like sushi and salad not being kept cold enough. Other foods like nacho cheese not kept hot enough. Food temperatures were a problem for a couple of restaurants in tonight's Restaurant Report.More >>
