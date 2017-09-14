Restaurant Report: 30 violations, including some roaches in buffet restaurant

An inspector reported finding 30 violations, including some roaches, at just one restaurant on its last health inspection.

The whopping 30 violations happened at Teppanyaki Grill and Buffet at 9043 West Broad Street in Henrico. The report shows there were ten priority violations, seven priority foundation, and thirteen core violations, including live and dead roaches in the facility, clean dishes, and utensils with food debris still on them, and employees failing to wash their hands. So we went over.

The manager wasn't there, so we left our card. We also later left a phone message, but haven't heard back yet.

The report shows 12 violations were corrected during the inspection. When the inspector returned two days later, Teppanyaki still had eleven violations, including the roaches. Another week later, the inspector noted the roaches were gone and all but one violation was corrected.

Up next, Brickhouse Diner at 13520 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian had seven priority violations, plus one priority foundation, and one core violation. The report says an employee touched raw eggs, picked up egg shells off the floor, then touched a ready-to-eat biscuit without washing his hands. That and five other violations were corrected on the spot. I called the manager, who said everything was fixed right away. The report says the inspector will return unannounced this month to double check.

It's a totally different story at Dominic's of New York at 1640 West Broad Street in Richmond.

"I think our most popular sandwich would be the steak and cheese," said Tonya and Anthony Scott of Dominic's.

We gave the restaurant our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award for earning perfect scores on nine health inspections over the last four years.

"Everyday, we have a routine that we do and we stick by that," they said. "And we have a bi-weekly routine that we do. So at any time, if anything were to transpire, we are ready."

