Governor McAuliffe responds to Pres. Trump's 'both sides' statement on Charlottesville

Governor Terry McAuliffe made an appearance on "Hardball" with Chris Matthews on Thursday to respond to President Trump's comments he made on board Air Force One.

President Trump made the comments when he was asked about his one-on-one meeting with Senator Tim Scott, who is the only African American Republican in the Senate.

Senator Scott was against what President Trump said about the protest last month.

"You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially, that's what I said," said President Trump. "Now, because of what's happened since then with Antifa - you look at really what's happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying and people have actually written, 'Gee, Trump might have a point.' I said, 'You've got some very bad people on the other side also,' which is true."

Governor McAuliffe said he disagreed with the president's statement.

"There is no moral equivalent of the folks who came to Charlottesville; Neo-Nazis wearing pictures of Adolf Hitler, white supremacists, and KKK. There is no moral equivalent."

Governor McAuliffe said the Charlottesville incidents resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, as well as two state troopers -- both who the governor knew personally.

President Trump initially blamed both sides hours after the Charlottesville rally turned violent in August, which he repeated days later.

