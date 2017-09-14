Community forum underway to answer public's questions about Saturday rallies

Three people are dead, and four others are hurt after a crash on southbound I-95 in Sussex, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
A community forum to answer your questions about what YOU CAN expect at this weekend's rallies, especially when it comes to your own safety.More >>
The rally is being put on by a group called The New Confederate States of America. Police sent letters to neighbors and businesses saying that they are prepared for whatever may happen.More >>
Someone has defaced a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in downtown Roanoke, Virginia.More >>
Richmond Police and Mayor Stoney held a press conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's controversial rally at the Robert E. Lee monument.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
