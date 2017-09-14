Community forum held to answer public's questions about Saturday rallies

A community forum was held on Thursday to answer your questions about what you can expect at this weekend's rallies, especially when it comes to your own safety.

There was a huge police presence at the First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue and Boulevard Street. This is a community forum to answer your questions about what neighbors and businesses should know about the Confederate group coming in from Tennessee this weekend as they fight to keep Confederate symbols alive.

We are just two days away from that protest organized by a group that says this is about heritage and history.

Following the ordeal in Charlottesville recently, local officials are taking no chances, preparing for the worst case scenario.

Police even sent out letters to neighbors and businesses, letting them know officers are prepared for whatever that protest might bring.

Happening now, officers are shedding light on their safety plan and what people should know even if they have nothing to do with the protest but could find themselves directly in the middle of it.

Police say they will install fencing around 9 a.m. on Friday to block protesters.

#RPD Will set up assembly zones. At 9am tomorrow, roads will be blocked w/ fencing to control protesters. #NBC12 #RVA — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) September 14, 2017

Capital police will also be at the rally on Saturday.

Capitol Police Chief: "We're going to protect life and property in the city. We're here together." #RVA #NBC12 — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) September 14, 2017

